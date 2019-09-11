The next eight months will be full of road construction on the City of Verona’s west side.
Projects including West Verona Avenue, Wall Street, Nine Mound Road and the Paoli-Nine Mound intersection are all expected to be completed by next May in preparation for the new Verona Area High School to open next fall.
Thursday, Verona Area School District consultant engineering firm JSD Professional Services will offer the public a chance to see the full schedule and ask questions about the various projects.
The meeting will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main St.
Thursday’s presentation, requested by the City of Verona, will include a short overview of the work planned and a question and answer session.