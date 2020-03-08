A 30 year old Madison man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a Badger Ridge Middle School student on Friday, March 6.
Dustin Schallert, a substitute teacher with the Verona Area School District, was preliminarily charged with second degree sexual assault of a child after the child’s parent reported that she had been inappropriately touched, according to a news release from City of Verona police department.
Several other students also reported Schallert’s behavior to BRMS staff, the release said, which included inappropriate touching and braiding female students’ hair, even after some students asked him to stop.
Schallert was arrested by Verona police on Saturday, March 7, the day after the report was filed, and taken to the Dane County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with additional information to call the department at 845-7623.