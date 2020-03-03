A Madison man was jailed Friday, Feb. 28, after admitting to bringing a gun to the Verona Area High School campus, according to a Verona Police Department news release.
Upon his arrest Antonio J. Hopkins, 21, told police he did not intend to cause harm to students at the school with the firearm. He was also found with cannabis and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27, the department received reports of a suspicious person parked in the parking lot at the high school in possession of a gun and controlled substances. However, patrols for two days did not result in locating the person.
On Friday, Feb. 28, Verona Police Department officers saw someone parked at the school matching the description of the previous reports and stopped the vehicle near the school shortly before noon. At that time, he was identified as Hopkins, a Madison resident.
No firearms were found in a search of his vehicle, but cannabis and drug paraphernalia were discovered, which led to his arrest.
Hopkins admitted he did possess a gun which he had brought to the high school campus, telling the police it was only for protection. It was later discovered at his home during a search warrant executed by the Madison Police Department, and Hopkins was booked into the Dane County Jail. He now faces charges for possession of a firearm in a school zone.
The police report did not specify Hopkins’ intended business at Verona Area High School.
Verona police were unavailable to provide further information to the Press as of Tuesday, March 3.