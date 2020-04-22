Ben Laxton has traded in his classroom guidance lessons for his passion for woodworking during the coronavirus pandemic to help Verona Area School District students and families in need.
Laxton, who is in his fifth year as a counselor at Glacier Edge Elementary School, built a 2’ tall free food pantry at Nakoma Heights in Fitchburg from plywood.
The drop off food pantry, which is located next to the rental office at Nakoma Heights, is stocked with spaghetti, sauce, rice, beans, cereal, granola bars, toilet paper and soap.
“Everyone wanted to do something to help,” Laxton said. “This is the safe way we could get the food to the families in need.”
Laxton is one of two counselors at Glacier Edge Elementary School. Fellow counselor Jennifer Worley had the idea of creating a free food pantry for families in Nakoma Heights, which houses a portion of students that attend Glacier Edge.
Laxton said the free food pantry was modeled after the idea of little free libraries that are popping up.
“(Worley) knew I liked to make things and work with my hands,” Laxton said.
Laxton, who lives in Stoughton, serves as an assistant football coach for the Verona Area High School varsity football team under head coach Dave Richardson and also coaches basketball at Savanna Oaks Middle School.
Worley conducts a homework club on Mondays during the school year at Nakoma Heights. The area has been a supporter of Verona schools and Laxton said teachers at Glacier Edge wanted to help during a tough time.
Laxton said teachers in Verona and families living in the district can donate to the cause by dropping off supplies at Nakoma Heights.
As a counselor, Laxton focuses on social and emotional learning and the health of students at Glacier Edge. It’s one of the reasons he took on teaching health guidance lessons this year instead of classroom teachers.
Laxton is video recording one lesson per grade level every week which the school is sending to parents as part of their weekly lesson plan as an elective. A lot of his lessons focus on emotional control and dealing with anxiety, fear, anger and frustration, he said.
“The reason I made them is they don’t require any help,” he said of the videos.
The free food pantry isn’t the last woodworking project Laxton will undertake. He’s built his own wooden Connect Four and Cribbage games. He is in the process of building a new desk for his wife.