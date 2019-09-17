Expect lane changes on County Hwy. M and a new underpass starting Sunday morning.
The reconfiguration will allow southbound lanes to be paved, according to information from the City of Madison, which is overseeing the project. Crews are scheduled to switch the project from Phase 3 to Phase 4 in the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 21, into the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 22.
Once those lanes are paved, both sides of the road will be open. Only the outer lanes on each side will be available for travel, allowing median work can be completed.
At that point, travelers on County Hwy. PD going west will need to use the off ramp and underpass at the intersection of M and PD, an email from City of Verona public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press in an email.
Drivers who are turning off M onto PD going westbound will be allowed to use the intersection above the underpass, according to Jacobson’s email.
The lane switches are dependent on favorable weather conditions, Jacobson wrote. Signage will be out on the road to alert drivers of the lane changes and any alterations in the lane switch timeline.
Jacobson and the City of Madison’s highway department urged drivers to allow for additional travel time during their commutes as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern.