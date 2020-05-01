All three websites for Unified Newspaper Group’s weekly newspapers – the Verona Press, the Oregon Observer and the Stoughton Courier Hub – will offer both newspaper and web-only subscriptions. Web-only subscriptions are $5 per month, payable by credit card directly on our website.
All subscribers to any of our newspapers will get full website access to all three sites, and connecting your subscription is as simple as entering your email address and password at tinyurl.com/MyVerona or clicking Your Account on the top of any of the websites. Subscribers who have trouble with this process or questions can call (800) 562-1825 or email th-circcsr@wcinet.com.
Non-subscribers will still be able to access some content. In addition to providing two free stories per month, the Press will make important breaking and public safety-related news available to everyone without affecting those caps, as well as some submitted items and a few regional stories.
For information or questions on digital subscriptions, please feel free to contact editor Jim Ferolie at ungeditor@wcinet.com or 845-9559. To subscribe, visit subscribe-verona.unifiednewsgroup.com to subscribe.