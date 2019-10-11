Travelers of Hwy. PD in the Town of Verona will need to find a new route next weekend.
Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, a section of Hwy. PD from Woods Road to Windswept Way will be closed for utility work. The road is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
An email from the City of Verona public works department said travelers will still be able to access University Ridge Golf Course and Windswept Way from the east.
The construction schedule is weather-dependent and message boards will be placed near the intersection to alert travelers of the closure.