Another main highway into and out of Verona will be closed for six weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 16.
The second half of the County Hwy. M closure, which begins Oct. 7, will be especially hard on Verona, with the road closed for resurfacing west of County Hwy. PB to Fish Hatchery Road. The first half of the project, which covers the stretch from Fish Hatchery Road to County Hwy. MM in Oregon, is scheduled for closure Sept. 16 through Oct. 4.
The road will be restricted to local traffic only during the closure, with through traffic needing to find alternate routes. The suggested alternatives from the state Department of Transportation are Verona Road and the Beltline.
“Access will be maintained to area businesses and residences within the project limits,” a DOT news release states. “Motorists with a destination along County M are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and proceed with caution in the work zone.”
The project adds to a year of traffic headaches for Veronans, with the Hwy. M reconstruction project to the north, ongoing work on Verona Road and the closure of the Nesbitt-Fitchrona Road intersection to install a roundabout ongoing until October.
The County M project is considered part of the Verona Road project because M is a designated alternate route during construction. For information and updates, visit VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov or follow the Facebook page, WIVeronaRoadProject.