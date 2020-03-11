Dane County will reconstruct County Hwy. G with assistance from a $ 1 million state Department of Transportation grant.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the grant for Hwy. G, along with $74 million for 151 other projects around that state, on Wednesday, March 4. Hwy. G will be reconstructed from Hwy. 18-151 to Hwy. 92 in Mount Vernon; the timing has not been determined.
The grants, which went to 84 townships, 34 cities and villages and 34 counties, are meant to improve safety, connectivity and spur economic growth across the state, a news release from the DOT states.
“This program is going to have an immediate impact on the lives of a lot of folks,” Evers wrote in the news release.
The state received more than 1,600 grant applications, with the majority for road projects, the release stated.
Other Dane County projects include Parmenter Street in the City of Middleton and roads and bridges in the townships of Deerfield, Montrose, Sun Prairie and Cross Plains.