Honorable Mentions
Market No. 5 gets under way
Four years after Steve Brown Apartments first got approval to put retail shops north of its apartment complex off West Verona Avenue, Market No. 5 is under way.
A total of 29,000 square feet of retail, including a drive-thru ATM, a convenience store and likely a coffee shop are planned on the site, which once was part of a sweeping, big box-anchored shopping center and residential area called the West End but now is dominated by the new Verona Area High School.
Town changes, budget squeeze
Not long into the New Year, the town will see a new person in the administrator/planner role, as Amanda Arnold plans to leave at the end of January for a job in the private sector. She’s staying long enough to get the town through the tax season, she told the Press in December after she announced her departure. Those bills are due Jan. 31.
The town’s efforts to balance its budget while maintaining zero debt will continue to be difficult.
Town residents approved exceeding the levy limit by 2.5% this fall, but much of the increased costs include services that the town doesn’t have control over, such as EMS and fire, and senior center services.