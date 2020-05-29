The construction of a monument sign for the new Verona Area High School remains on hold until the city and school district can agree on what might happen if the sewer line underneath the planned location needs work.
The spot the school district chose, east of West End Circle and south of West Verona Avenue, is on city-owned land. While the city approved a permit in August 2019, work on the sign cannot begin until the district works out a developer agreement for public improvements with the city.
On Tuesday, May 26, the Common Council voted unanimously to postpone approval of the agreement, which was presented for the first time, while city staff continue to work out details. Though the agreement they reviewed contains provisions requiring the school district to pay for any damage to the sign should the city need to do work underneath it, city administrator Adam Sayre told alders the city has had challenges executing an existing development agreement for upgrading roads around the new high school.
“From the staff perspective, it’s not a no, it’s a ‘not right now,’” he said. “It’s not the right time, in our opinion, to approve this agreement when we’re still working through (the road) agreement that’s had some challenges to it.”
City attorney Brian Kleinmaier said the main concern is potential damage to the sewer line.
“The fact that the sign is going to be over our facilities, there is the potential for some type of damage and we don’t necessarily have a comfort level at this point that we would be able to just work through the agreement with the school district,” he said.
The permit for the sign includes a condition that the district would be required to pay for any damage to the sewer line incurred with the installation of the sign or during any future maintenance for the 30-year duration of the agreement.
Staff and alders, however, suggested without saying so directly that the district hasn’t been entirely cooperative with the road work already agreed to.
Ald. Chad Kemp (Dist. 1) encouraged the council to use caution.
“I think that honestly, given some of the things that we’ve had to deal with, this is probably the prudent thing to do, and it makes sense for the city to kind of protect itself at this point,” he said.
In August, the city agreed to an adjustment in its contract with the district over traffic and road improvements around the new high school, cutting $200,000 worth of planned amenities – about half of what the district had asked for. Those included planting half as many trees along West Verona Avenue, deleting a temporary traffic circle, using different signal connections and deleting the dimming feature on a streetlight.
The ones alders did not agree with included, most notably, axing the widening of West Verona Avenue to allow for a proposed north-side sidewalk and a south-side multi-use path along West Verona Avenue.