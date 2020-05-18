Hometown: Madison
Education: BS University of Wisconsin-Madison, MS UW-Madison
Position: Speech and Language Pathologist
School: VAHS and SOMS
Years in education: 38
Years in VASD: 18
What inspired you to get into education?
In graduate school at UW-Madison, one of my jobs was to supervise and evaluate undergraduates wanting to teach. I found that I loved being in schools and teaching students how to learn.
What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?
I will miss the final hugs, as those are great moments.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?
I had to ask principal Dale Herbers for his underwear as a student needed some and it was a bit of an emergency – he said “No.”
I started a Gamer Group at VAHS and we had a great social time learning about video games and being a group. One of the guys made a T-shirt design for the group and we went on field trips to video game arcades and gamers hangouts.
I helped many kids graduate from VAHS that would not have made it without the “booster”. Most of them still contact me regularly and let me know how they are doing. I love those calls.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
I will miss what the students teach me and the daily laughs .
Why are you retiring now?
It is time for me to do something else.
What are your plans for retirement?
I would like to stay in education helping specifically with students on the Autism Spectrum. I am going to enjoy playing more.