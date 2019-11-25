A Verona woman convicted 10 years ago of reckless homicide in the death of a 4 month old at her in-home day care is in the midst of a hearing to get a new trial.
Jennifer Hancock’s legal team is arguing she did not get effective legal assistance from attorney John D. Hyland, now a Dane County judge, in her 2009 trial regarding the 2007 death of Lincoln Wilber of Belleville. The team is also claiming scientific theories and the opinion of a key witness have changed.
The result of the seven-day trial – in which two jurors were dismissed – was a 13-year prison sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac.
The defense presented its case in front of Rock County Judge Daniel T. Dillon on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, the first of four scheduled days of hearings.
On Thursday, it heard testimony from Michael Stier, who was a key witness in the trial as a forensic pathologist for the state who performed the autopsy. He has since altered his stance, which had been that Hancock’s actions had definitively caused the baby’s death.
His new stance – that he now could not say for sure that either the bleeding in the brain or the child’s leg injury were the result of abusive trauma – was revealed in a Medill Justice Project investigation in 2014 and 2015 about Hancock’s conviction and a 2014 Wisconsin State Journal story on the case. Hancock’s attorneys filed an appeal in 2014, but the appeals court affirmed the lower court’s decision in 2016, records state.
A February filing requesting the trial contains an affidavit from Hyland saying he had initially expected the prosecution would present a case of shaken baby syndrome, rather than focusing on head trauma leading to a skull fracture.
Stier did not report finding a skull fracture in the initial examination, but other experts, including a radiologist, said there was one.
The prosecution’s response in August to the February filing argues Hyland still attempted to counter the state’s theory and that no new evidence warranting a new trial had been presented.
The hearing continued Friday, Nov. 22, with testimony from Hyland and Janice Ophoven, a Minnesota forensic pathologist called by the defense. The prosecution has yet to present and did not yet cross-examine Ophoven.
The hearing, in which Dillon could determine whether to overturn Hancock’s conviction, is scheduled to resume Thursday and Friday Dec. 19 and 20, and there could be additional days scheduled. It was transferred from Dane County to Rock County in February.
Hancock has two years of prison and six years of extended supervision left on her sentence.
Jurors in her May 2009 trial deliberated for seven hours before choosing the harsher of two possible charges, meaning her actions – which the prosecution said broke the child’s femur and fractured his skull – showed "utter disregard for human life."
Prosecutors contended Hancock’s frustration with the boy’s colicky temperament caused her to lash out.
Their case included some testimony about Hancock’s handling of children but hinged on two elements – that the subdural hematoma doctors said killed the child was caused by blunt-force trauma and that the fracture in his leg was evidence the child was abused.
Much of the trial focused on whether the subdural hematoma, a brain bleed, could have been caused by a medical condition or even at birth. But a child-abuse expert also testified the boy’s leg injury was essentially "a child-abuse diagnosis," saying an accidental injury of that type – a compound, spiral fracture along the growth plate – was exceedingly rare.
Stier told the State Journal in 2014 he still believed the evidence fit a theory of intentional harm but had since seen similar injuries that were not a result of abuse. An affidavit in the February filing states his certainty there was no skull fracture.
“I would not testify that (Lincoln’s) death was caused by non-accidental inflicted injury,” he said then. “I would testify that there is no definitive cause of death.”
Hancock’s Hyland-led defense team leaned heavily on the testimony of neurosurgeon Dr. Ronald Ucsinski, who said the brain injury could have been the result of a chronic condition caused when the child was delivered, as well as Hancock’s contention that another, heavier child had fallen on the boy. Hyland’s affidavit in Feburary said Ucsinski’s background as a neurosurgeon made him “much weaker” as an expert than the radiologists called by the state.
Prosecutors countered with their own brain expert, Lucy Rorke-Adams, who said the pattern of bleeding could only have happened with a sudden trauma and said Stier was “absolutely wrong” not to notice the skull fracture.