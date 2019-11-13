A public hearing will take feedback on the proposed 2020 City of Verona budget Monday, Nov. 18.
The proposal would include a decrease in city taxes of 2.2 percent, helping to offset an erroneous tax increase last year as a result of a mistyped number the city was not allowed to correct.
Included in the plan are an additional staffer for the library and fill-in staff to ensure year-round Sunday hours and two jobs cut elsewhere. It would include a $125,000 contract to ensure school crossings are better staffed and a 2% increase in non-union wages.
The Common Council held a brief discussion of the budget Monday, Nov. 11, as part of a presentation of the budget in a committee of the whole meeting. Any amendments proposed by alders are due by 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
With an estimated mill rate of $5.79, city property taxes on the average home, valued at $272,000, would drop $35, offsetting the $40 increase from the year before. Property tax bills also include school district, which is the majority of the tax bill, county and the technical college district.
The public hearing is part of the council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
For information, call Verona City Center at 845-6495 or see the budget at ci.verona.wi.us/131/Finance-Department.