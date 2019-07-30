An officer started to feel sick while searching a car during a traffic stop prompted Verona police to call the City of Madison Hazardous Incident Team on Tuesday night, but no foul substances were discovered.
The incident blocked off a lane of traffic on East Verona Avenue for more than an hour, drawing occasional curious onlookers, who were told to keep a safe distance.
Lt. Mark Horstmann told the Verona Press it began with a traffic stop, which the police log classified as a drug investigation. He was on the scene the entire time, along with several other local first responders as materials were tested and repeatedly came up negative for a wide variety of potentially dangerous substances.
After the hazmat team began packing up, police resumed the traffic stop, the result of which was not released as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.