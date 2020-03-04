Harold Montross turns 100
Family and friends gathered with Harold Montross to celebrate his turning 100 on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Montross is a resident at the Legacy at Noel Manor, a memory care facility, and a World War II veteran. The Press has previously written about his life and legacy several times over the past two decades.
The following information is gathered from our previous coverage, as well as the obituary for his wife Shirley, who died in 2008.
Montross was honored with a Quilt of Valor in 2017 by the Sugar River chapter for his service during World War II.
The U.S. Navy veteran served from 1943-1945, spending most of that time stationed on a landing ship tank. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He participated in four military operations, helping to transport allied forces in the southwest Pacific.
After the completion of his service, Harold and Shirley moved to Raymond Road in the Town of Verona and adopted twin girls. The girls attended Verona schools and graduated from Verona Area High School.
Montross worked for nearly 20 years as dean of UW-Extension and also a high school social sciences teacher. He retired in 1985.
Harold and Shirley operated Hickory Knoll Kennel, and two of their St. Bernards were recognized in the Saint Bernard Club of America National Hall of Fame.
In 2008, he became an active volunteer in the Schools of Hope program, which brings together adult tutors with elementary school students who are struggling with reading. Through the program, he spent several years visiting Country View Elementary three days a week where he’d spend one-on-one time with third grade students, helping them get caught up on classwork.
In 2010, Country View third-grade teacher Lisa Zorr told the Verona Press, “He works really, really hard. He fills a kind of grandfatherly role for a lot of these kids.”