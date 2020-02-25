Of the greater Verona area’s nearly 10,000 eligible voters, 2,308 of them – or around 23.4% – participated in Feb. 18’s statewide primary election.
There were no local races on the ballot, but Oregonians, Brooklynites and residents of the three surrounding townships voted for one of three state Supreme Court candidates – incumbent Daniel Kelly and challengers Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone in a nominally nonpartisan race.
Voters here overwhelmingly supported Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge who is backed by progressive groups and individuals.
The City of Verona had 1,947 voters, or 23% turnout, with Karofsky receiving 1,173 votes. Kelly, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump and was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, came in second with 476 votes, and Ed Fallone, Marquette University law professor who is also progressive, came in third with 288 votes.
In the Town of Verona, 361 people cast ballots for a 26% turnout. Karofsky won in the town, as well, getting 203 votes, in comparison to Kelly’s 122 and Fallone’s 35.
Kelly won the most votes statewide, with Karofsky coming in second. The two will vie for the 10-year Supreme Court seat on April 7.
There will be one local race on the April 7 ballot for the Verona Area Board of Education. Incumbent Debbie Biddle is running for re-election against newcomer Bob Ross.
Each other elected office in the school district, city and town have one person running uncontested.
The April 7 election will also feature a Democratic presidential primary race.