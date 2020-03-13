Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has ordered the closure of private and public Wisconsin schools effective Wednesday, March 18.
In a DHS statement issued Friday, March 13, the same day the department confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 19 in the state, schools are slated to open April 6.
But that date is subject to change pending further information, the statement reads.
According to the statement, closure is a reasonable and necessary step to prevent suppress and control COVID-19.
The order, according to the statement, doesn’t prevent a school from providing virtual instruction to pupils.