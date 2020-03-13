Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has ordered the closure of private and public Wisconsin schools effective Wednesday, March 18.
In a DHS statement issued Friday, March 13, the same day the department confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 19 in the state, schools are slated to open April 6.
But that date is subject to change pending further information, the statement reads.
According to the statement, closure is a reasonable and necessary step to prevent suppress and control COVID-19.
The order, according to the statement, doesn’t prevent a school from providing virtual instruction to pupils.
The Verona Area School District has spent the last week and a half preparing for a situation where it would be required to teach students virtually. On Thursday, district officials put a ban on all large event gatherings with more than 50 people in attendance and prohibited travel outside of the state.
Prior to that, district officials have been working on placing elementary and high school curriculum onto an online format to prepare to teach students virtually. The district's middle schools are in a better position to teach virtually, as they already use online platforms such as Google Classroom and Canvas to teach.