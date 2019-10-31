A plan for a Goodwill store and dropoff facility will get a review by the city’s Plan Commission on Monday, Nov. 4.
The Goodwill store, located in the long-vacant former World of Variety building at 118 S. Main Street, would come with several exterior building improvements and modifications, including new colors, a new roof, a new glass donor entry door and a roll-up door off Park Lane for loading and unloading.
The commission will be expected to make a recommendation to the Common Council for approval of the precise implementation plan amendment. A PIP is the final stage of a planning process called a planned unit development, and it deals with visual and aesthetic issues and details such as stormwater, utilities and lighting.
Among the considerations for the commission and council will be deliveries on the narrow, alleylike Park Lane. A previous request to put a Dollar Tree in that location did not advance last year because the council expressed discomfort with the idea of blocking off the street each week.
A letter with the submission says donations to the nonprofit will only be accepted when the store is open, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“These generous hours make it highly unlikely that donors couldn’t find a time within the hours of operation to drop off goods,” the letter states.