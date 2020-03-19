Good Shepherd Lutheran Church pastor has stroke
On Friday, March 13, Joe Brosious, pastor of outreach at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church suffered a stroke during church services.
In a letter written by lead pastor Chris Enstad on Saturday, March 14, and posted to the church’s website, Enstad wrote that Brosious began exhibiting medical difficulties during church the previous day.
Brosious was taken to the Emergency Department at University Hospital, where tests revealed he was experiencing a stroke. He immediately underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and was transferred to the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at UW Hospital in critical but stable condition.
An MRI following the surgery showed little damage to Brosious’ brain.
In his letter online, Enstad said it was “as positive an outcome as we could imagine,” and said Brosious’ doctor said there would be no impact on his movement or language, only an impact to his working memory.
Brosious is being cared for by his wife Lynn and sons Connor and Mason. Due to COVID-19, visitation has been restricted by the hospital.