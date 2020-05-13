How it works

1. Arrive at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Way), off of Alliant Energy Center Way from Rimrock Road.

2. Stay in your car for a check-in, when someone in personal protective equipment will come to your car. For walk-up visits, follow the signage.

3. For a nasal swab after checking in, a worker in protective equipment will take a sample by swabbing inside your nose.

4. The sample is sent to a lab for COVID-19 testing. The test will only confirm the current presence of COVID-19, not if someone had it in the past.

5. Results should be back in three to five days.