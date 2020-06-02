Fr. Sasse resigns at St. Christopher Parish
St. Christopher Catholic Parish will have a new priest serving the parish beginning in July.
Rev. John Sasse, who began serving at St. Christopher Parish on July 15, 2017, abruptly resigned as the parish pastor in mid May.
Fr. Robert Butz, presently a pastor in the Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville, will take over as the new Pastor of St. Christopher Parish effective July 11.
The parish includes St. Andrew Church in Verona and St. William Church in Paoli.
In a letter published to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Madison’s website, Bishop Donald Hying wrote that on Friday, May 15, Sasse requested and was granted a personal leave of absence.
While the specific nature of his leave of absence is being kept private, Hyling’s letter assured there was nothing controversial about the abrupt departure of Sasse.
“Any early assignment change or departure from a parish often raises questions,” Hyling wrote. “Thus, most importantly in this era of our Church, and as we have repeated often for cases involving a sudden priest departure, please be assured that Fr. Sasse’s leave and resignation is not related to any accusation regarding inappropriate behavior with a minor or any financial impropriety.”
The letter did not specify why Sasse had requested a personal leave of absence.
“We protect a person’s right to a good reputation and respect the privacy inherent in personnel matters, especially with a personal leave of absence,” Hyling stated in the letter.
Fr. Scott Emerson will take over as administrator of the parish through July 11, with assistance from Fr. Bill Van Wagner. Both officially serve at St. Maria Goretti Parish on the westside of Madison.
“Fr. Bill and I look forward to continuing the good work and ongoing initiatives at St. Christopher Parish,” Emerson wrote in a letter to parishioners. “We understand the recent changes are difficult. In the coming weeks, we will arrange for a way to say goodbye to Fr. John and let him know of his great service to this parish.”
While he will only serve the parish for two months, Emerson is offering his support to members of St. Andrew and St. William churches.
“The immediateness of this situation has left many parishioners stunned. While there is sadness in the loss of Father John as pastor, please keep him in your prayers as he also makes a transition. I am united with you and are very confident in this parish family’s ability to support each other through this transition over the next couple months,” Emerson wrote.
Parishoners may email Emerson at scott.emerson@stmariagoretti.org with any questions.