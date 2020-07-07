The Fireman’s Park beach is requiring visitors to register for time slots after the destination has reached its capacity of 125 many times this summer, resulting in long wait times.
Casey Dudley, city recreation director, announced the policy in an email July 6.
His email said the beach, at Paoli and Bruce street, has been popular during the pandemic. He said beach staff is implementing online signup for predetermined 2 hour and 10 minute slots.
“Each person within your family/group must be individually registered for a time slot in order to gain entry to the fenced area,” Dudley wrote. “We ask that people select one time slot per day.”
The beach is also allowing walk up groups if slots are not filled up each day, Dudley wrote.
For information, email Dudley at casey.dudley@ci.verona.wi.us.
To sign up for a slot, visit veronarecreation.activityreg.com.