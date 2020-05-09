A home in the Town of Springdale is considered a total loss after a fire engulfed the entire structure in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 9.
The fire departments of Black Earth, Belleville, Cross Plains, Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Mount Horeb and Verona responded to the house fire at 2712 CTH J at approximately 4 a.m., according to a news release.
The fire departments and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the home already completely engulfed.
All residents of the home made it out of the house safely along with one of their two dogs, the release states. The second dog remained missing at the time of the news release.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.