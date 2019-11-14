Neither Jeffrey Pricher nor Ralph Webster will be Verona’s next fire chief.
The city’s Police and Fire Commission decided Nov. 12 to turn down the two fire chief finalists, both of whom had given public presentations at the fire department Oct. 17. The city has reposted the job position and will accept applications through Sunday, Dec. 1, city human resources coordinator Mitch Weckerly wrote in an email to the Press.
The position has remained vacant since Joe Giver left the role Sept. 27. He will remain on paid leave until his official Jan. 2 retirement date.
Giver, who became Verona’s first full-time fire chief in 2011, said at an Aug. 1 PFC meeting he would be available for emergencies.
Daniel Machotka, the department’s deputy chief of supportive services, will continue to serve as the officer in charge until a new chief is hired.
Pricher has been a division chief for the Scappoose Fire District since 2012 and last served as a fire chief in 2011 with the Cascade Locks Fire and EMS, both in the state of Oregon.
Webster retired in 2016 as fire chief with the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District in Illinois and is serving as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines.