Applications will open the first week of August to find a successor for retiring fire chief Joe Giver, who is leaving the role Sept. 27.
The City of Verona Police and Fire Commission authorized the recruitment of a full-time fire chief in a meeting on Aug. 1, with an application deadline set for Sept. 8.
The job description for fire chief will remain unchanged. It was last updated May 2013, while the PFC was helping to plan to transition from the Verona Fire Commission to being a city department.
At the time, Giver was already the fire chief, and the PFC agreed not to hold an open hiring for the position. Giver became Verona’s first full-time chief in 2011.
The PFC also decided to forgo using consultants for advertising and hiring the position, instead opting to use the services of city human resources coordinator Mitch Weckerly. PFC president Delora Newton brought up the possibility of gathering public input on selected candidates, and the commission decided to look into an email-based method of acquiring feedback.
Giver’s official last day is Jan. 2, but according to the retirement agreement he signed last month, he will use acquired leave to finish out his time after September.
Giver told the Press last month he had planned to retire in January 2019 before the firefighters union complained about his leadership and called for his resignation in November 2018. Instead, he said, he stuck around to fix problems that had been raised in a consultant’s report last summer.
The PFC also authorized the fire chief to conduct a full-time firefighter/inspector recruitment to fill a recent vacancy.