Aisles and checkout lanes were packed full with customers at the grand opening of Verona’s newest grocery store Friday, Oct. 11.

Festival Foods, a Wisconsin-based grocery chain, opened a new location at 660 Hometown Circle, and employees from across the state descended on Verona to help launch the store. Numerous shoppers, including Marlys and Conrad Bauman, mentioned a familiarity with Festival Foods from visiting other stores.

“We’ve been to the Festival on East Washington Avenue quite a few times and like what they have, so decided to come here today,” Marlys Bauman told the Press.

Maven Beermann, who took advantage of grand opening coupons while shopping for a birthday party, also referenced the Festival Foods brand as motivation for making the trip.

“We're thrilled to have a Festival here,” Beermann said. “We know about it from visiting other Festivals where relatives live.”

Other guests, such as Barbara Hodgson of New Glarus and Joan Pedracine of Verona, were just passing through the Madison area and decided to swing by the store. Located on the Verona’s east side, Festival Foods takes on a market that already features Miller and Sons Supermarket at 210 S. Main St.

“It is exciting to be here in Verona,” Festival Foods store director Jeff Brasel said. “We've had an overwhelming response from the guests – a lot of great, positive comments talking about some of the things that we are doing inside the store that many of the community members haven't seen in this community for a long time.”