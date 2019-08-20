Verona gas leak

A Madison Gas and Electric crew arrives on scene on the 1100 block of Prairie Way after a contractor struck a gas line on Tuesday afternoon. Around 120 people from a memory care facility and an adjacent apartment building were evacuated to a nearby business.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Residents at the Willow Pointe Memory Care facility and at an adjacent apartment were displaced for an hour Tuesday afternoon after a contractor struck a gas line.

A news release from the Verona Police Department said officers responded to a report of a gas leak just after 2 p.m. Residents were moved to a nearby business for an hour while Madison Gas and Electric responded to the scene. Badger Bus also provided transportation for the evacuees.

There was no direct threat to community safety, an officer at the scene blocking access to the apartment complex and memory care told the Press.

– Kimberly Wethal