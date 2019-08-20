Residents at the Willow Pointe Memory Care facility and at an adjacent apartment were displaced for an hour Tuesday afternoon after a contractor struck a gas line.
A news release from the Verona Police Department said officers responded to a report of a gas leak just after 2 p.m. Residents were moved to a nearby business for an hour while Madison Gas and Electric responded to the scene. Badger Bus also provided transportation for the evacuees.
There was no direct threat to community safety, an officer at the scene blocking access to the apartment complex and memory care told the Press.