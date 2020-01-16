The upcoming spring election will have additional early voting locations and extended hours, after the Verona Common Council approved them Monday, Jan. 13.
Early voting locations are to include Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St., the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., and the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
In-person absentee votes will be accepted at the library March 21 and at the senior center March 24. All other hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 17-27 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30-April 3, are at Verona City Center.
The city may decide to designate more hours at a later date if necessary.
The extended hours and locations will be publicized by the city using fliers at various locations and may also be included in emails sent out to people on city lists.
Ald. Sarah Gaskell (Dist. 2) suggested that notifications also be sent out with the city’s electric bills to provide an additional opportunity to publicize them.