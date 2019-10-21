Wisconsin residents haven’t been allowed to dump electronics into their garbage since 2009. With the prevalence of old, obsolete electronics, that generally means paying to get rid of them.
But next weekend, city residents can drop off e-waste for free at the city’s public works site, 410 Investment Court. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
E-waste includes televisions, computers, printers, computer monitors, DVD players, VCRs, fax machines, cell phones, and computer parts and accessories. The city normally charges fees for disposal of electronic waste, as do private recyclers.
The annual e-waste drop-off event is part of the city’s garbage contract with Waste Management. Dane County used to have a similar event in the spring but stopped holding it a few years ago, instead opening a fee site on U.S. Hwy. 12 east of the Interstate that’s open year-round.
Anyone dropping off items at Verona’s event must furnish basic proof of City of Verona residency, such as utility bills or a driver’s license.
For information, call the city’s public works department at 845-6695 or visit the city’s website at ci.verona.wi.us.