Despite having a day off from class Friday, Feb. 21, Charlie Sayre ended up spending his morning at school anyway.
Charlie helped collect business cards as his father, Adam Sayre, the City of Verona administrator, Mayor Luke Diaz and other city staff led approximately 40 developers on a tour of the Sugar Creek Elementary and New Century school buildings last week.
The tour kicked off a search for developers for the 12-acre plot of land that includes the two school buildings, at 420 Church Ave. and 401 W. Verona Ave., respectively. The district will vacate the two buildings Friday, May 29, and hand them over to the city in November.
In January, city staff issued a call for plans to redevelop the site – known as a request for proposals – with a March 30 deadline.
With students having a day off as Verona Area School District staff participated in professional development, the developers were able to get a close look at the sites.
The district is abandoning both buildings when it opens a new high school on the west side of Verona in fall 2020. Six of the district’s 11 sites will shift as a result.
The 64 year old Sugar Creek building is expected to be demolished, but city guidelines express a preference for any plan that lists the 102 year old New Century building on the National Register of Historic Places.
The two buildings represent the beginning of education for the Verona area – New Century was built in 1918 to house K-8 students in Verona, and Sugar Creek was built in 1964 to accommodate Verona’s growth, originally holding grades 3-8.
During the tour, interested developers toured the classrooms, bathrooms and utility rooms inside both buildings, starting first with New Century and ending in Sugar Creek’s gymnasium.
The buildings will be handed over to the city as a part of its May 2018 development agreement with the district. That agreement, which essentially pays the district $4.5 million for the land and buildings, was the result of months of bitter disagreement over infrastructure improvements to ensure a second access road into the high school.
Possible concepts listed in the city’s request include a mixed-use town center style space with a community center and park, a community pool and a collaborative public working area known as a makerspace.
The public is invited to a farewell celebration from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for both sites. The event will feature historical displays, guided tours, a video memory recording station and music.