A traffic accident outside of normal crossing guard hours has led to a wholesale change in how the city is keeping school crossings safe.
Starting with the Jan. 2 return to school from winter break, crossing guards are now all employed by an independent contractor from California. That’s a solution the police department came up with to end a chronic shortage of crossing guards throughout the city.
At a cost of up to $124,250, All City Management Services has promised to ensure all 10 crossings are staffed. That puts an end to police officers picking up the slack for days when crossing guards were unavailable. It also could mean a change in some of the familiar faces that have watched school crossings each year, as some longtime crossing guards have already decided not to switch employers and have instead retired.
The change, which started with the budget process in the fall, was the result of a closer look the city took at school crossings, particularly in front of Badger Ridge Middle School, after a 12 year old boy was hit by a car and briefly hospitalized while heading to an after-school program there.
The city also installed a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, increased police patrols temporarily and worked with the school district to change the traffic flow at the school when it converts to an elementary school in the fall.