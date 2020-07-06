Cross Country Road is scheduled to close from July 8-10 for reconstruction work.
In a notice from town public works manager Chris Barnes, the road will be closed from East Pass to Enterprise Drive to all traffic while contractor Payne and Dolan patches deteriorated areas of the road and lays a 2-inch asphalt overlay over the current road.
The portion of the road repaired will stretch from just beyond the Reddan Park entrance to 1,100 feet to the east.
Travelers are advised to use alternate routes. The construction schedule is weather dependent, and updates to the construction schedule can be found on the town’s website at town.verona.wi.us.