The planned closure of County Hwy. M between Old PB and Fish Hatchery Road for resurfacing has been moved up a week.
It now begins Monday, dependent on the weather.
It’s part of a two-phase project related to the Verona Road improvements to resurface M from Verona to Oregon. Phase 1, east of Fish Hatchery Road, started Sept. 16 and was slated to end Oct. 4, then the road work was to switch to the western section.
However, the Verona section now is set to begin Sept. 30, and the eastern section opens to traffic next week.
Access to area businesses, such as those at Liberty Park and Verona Technology Park, will be maintained during the closure.