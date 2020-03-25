For now, the Dane County Board of Supervisors and committees will meet online, rather than in person to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The board met Thursday, March 19, where it passed resolutions to allow committees to conduct necessary business remotely in the coming weeks as Dane County prepares to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
According to the board’s website, it will be evaluating the need for committee and board meetings.
“These are unusual times,” said board chair Analiese Eicher in a Wednesday, March 18, news release. “We’re doing our best to keep the county moving forward, while still being open to the public.”
Additionally, the board’s office is closed until further notice.
To contact a supervisor, visit the board website at board.countyofdane.com. To speak with board staff, call 266-5758. To contact the entire board, email county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com.