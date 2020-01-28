The Dane County Board of Supervisors has a new leader and Sharon Corrigan has a new job – at least an interim one – after she announced her resignation from the board at its Thursday, Jan. 23, meeting.
Analiese Eicher of District 3 will succeed Corrigan for the remainder of the term, which is through the elections in April and subsequent board reorganization.
The morning after Corrigan’s announcement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced she had been chosen as interim director of the Alliant Energy Center. Corrigan, a member of the board for the past 10 years and chair for the past six, had announced last year she would not seek re-election this spring.
“This position is both an opportunity to continue to work on the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center and an obligation to continue to serve our valued clients and the community,” she said in a Friday, Jan. 24, county news release. “I look forward to guiding the work of the Alliant Energy Center as the county seeks new leadership for the campus.”
She succeeds Mark Clarke, who resigned as the center’s director Friday, Jan. 10, and will serve as interim director through May 15 as the county conducts a nationwide search to permanently fill the position, according to the release.
Parisi called Corrigan, who is set to begin her new job Tuesday, Jan. 28, a champion of the campus and efforts to redevelop the grounds.
“Sharon’s leadership as County Board Chair and advocacy for the Alliant Energy Center to be a vibrant economic development destination across this state and region make her the right choice for this position,” he said in the release. “Sharon will help oversee the critical design and planning work needed for the potential expansion of the exhibition hall, and I look forward to continuing our work together in this new capacity.”
Corrigan’s resignation resulted in a brief swap of positions based on county ordinances.
Initially, first vice chair Sup. Paul Nelson (D-9) became chair, and Eicher, the second vice chair, became first vice chair.
On Monday, Nelson resigned as chair, citing the fact that he has only weeks left on his final term on the board.
“My primary reason for declining to serve as chair is a belief that the succeeding chair be someone with an eye on the board’s future, someone who will continue to serve as a board member after the April elections,” Nelson wrote in a county news release.
Eicher represents District 3 in Sun Prairie and is completing her second term on the board. She first served in the 2010-12 term, representing District 5 in downtown Madison. She is unopposed in the April supervisory election.
“I appreciate how thoughtful Supervisor Nelson has been in weighing what is best for this body in a time of transition,” she said in the news release “I think we all may be reeling a bit from the pace of leadership changes in the past several days.”
The Corrigan resigned, Nelson thanked her for her service on the board and leadership.
“Her ability to set priorities, move projects forward, work collaboratively and engage supervisors and the public in the policy work of the county has been an invaluable asset and is a model of effectiveness for future leadership to emulate,” he wrote.