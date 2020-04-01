Fears about coronavirus infections have led to a shortage of election inspectors for the upcoming April 7 primary, city clerk Ellen Clark said.
Clark told the Press that many election inspectors – the volunteers who staff the polls in Wisconsin elections, have dropped out due to concerns over exposing themselves to the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
She said that normally the city plans to have about 15-19 poll workers to staff each voting site for each shift. This year she is planning to only have nine at each shift.
“We’ll be working with a skeleton crew,” Clark said.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a call for more volunteers to be poll workers in a press release on March 23. It noted that a significant number of poll workers were in their 60s and 70s and others may have underlying health conditions – factors that would make them higher risk groups for developing severe cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
The release called for volunteers to help the state’s municipal clerks cope on election day, even though a record number of voters have already returned their absentee ballots.
Clark said Verona might be able to use the volunteers if they contacted her as soon as possible, because she would need time to train them adequately.
She said she has been recruiting city employees to help on election day, especially those from the library and public works department, who have had their facilities closed due to concerns about spreading the virus that led to the Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, March 25.
Given the number of absentee ballots that have already been turned in, Clark said she did not expect in-person turnout on election day to be very high.
But, she said anyone interested in being an election inspector this year should get in touch with her as soon as possible in order to be trained, which she said would be done remotely.
Clark can be contacted at the city’s main phone number 848-9947, or her email ellen.clark@ci.verona.wi.us.