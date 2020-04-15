Polling locations in Verona looked very different April 7, the day of the state’s spring election and presidential primary as a result of COVID-19 precautions.
Clear plastic barriers separated poll workers from voters, while volunteers and voters alike – including National Guard members – wore masks and gloves and gave each other a six-foot berth as they fulfilled their civic duty.
Despite the dangers and an Election Eve full of confusion, voter turnout was much higher than she anticipated, city clerk Ellen Clark told the Press. Verona’s two open polling sites brought in 800 voters that Tuesday, with another 4,370 voters casting absentee ballots. Clark later told the Common Council that only 200 fewer voters had cast ballots than in the 2016 presidential primary.
With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looming this year, 16 states postponed their primaries, but Wisconsin moved forward with its election, the fate of its Democratic primary delegates, a Wisconsin Supreme Court judge, and many local offices hanging in the balance.
Fears of the virus spreading led Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to try to persuade the Republican-dominated state Legislature to postpone the election in the weeks prior, all the while stating he did not have the authority to do so on his own.
On the day before the election, Evers attempted to move it himself by executive order, but Republican-backed lawsuits led to decisions by the state Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court to move the election back to Tuesday and mostly rescind an extension on the absentee ballot deadline.
That extension, delivered by a federal judge the previous week, had allowed voters to return ballots as late as April 13, as the unprecedented number of ballots requested caused many people to receive them late. The U.S. Supreme Court decision kept the April 13 deadline but required all ballots to be returned in person or postmarked by the close of polls April 7.
The chaos left municipal clerks like Clark scrambling to organize a safe election in the city despite rapidly changing orders at the state level. That came after weeks of poll worker cancellations because of concerns about contracting COVID-19.
“It was very frustrating,” Clark said.
Aware that legal action against the postponement order was likely, Clark said, city staff prepared as though the election were going to take place. She added that for something as important as an election, it was disturbing to have to wait for direction at the last minute.
There were also challenges in making sure the election was as safe as possible once Clark knew the election was going to move forward.
Clark said her office received masks, gloves and sanitizing spray from the state. She also gathered donated equipment from other departments and had the public works department build clear, plastic barriers built for the Verona polling sites.
At one point, Clark said, her team received a box of masks from the state that were actually meant for healthcare workers, that then had to be returned.
Clark said 10 National Guard members were sent to help out, given the shortage of poll workers. Poll workers across the state canceled over concerns about the virus, with many over 65, putting them in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
Guard members, who had been trained by a video just days before the election, helped by acting as greeters, answering voters’ questions and cleaning and sanitizing the areas.
“Honestly, they were a godsend,” Clark said.
Controversy continued after the election over issues such as whether clerks could count absentee ballots received without a postmark.
But despite problems at the legislative and judicial level, Clark said she believes the city of Verona was able to navigate the obstacles thrown in front of them on Election Day.
“We went into it as prepared as we could be,” said Clark.