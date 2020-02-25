The city is considering adding a new utility impact fee for new construction projects.
At a meeting of the Common Council Monday, Feb. 24, alders voted to approve a contract with Baker Tilly, an accounting firm, for the design of the fee.
Impact fees are one-time charges on new construction projects that help finance city infrastructure. They are separate from property taxes, allowing for an additional source of revenue not affected by state levy limits.
The contract was one of several the city approved as recommended by the Public Works committee.
Another contract is with KorTerra for KorWeb Enhanced Facility Mapping Services. Public works director Theran Jacobson said the utility mapping software would do a better job locating Verona utilities than their current system.
City engineer Carla Fisher concurred, describing the current system as being “a little bit old school” prompting chuckles from several alders.
“It’s hard to manage,” Fisher said.
The city also contracted with AECOM, a firm the city has worked with on its engineering for nearly 40 years, to take care of the city’s stormwater management.
In brief
Woods at Cathedral Point
Alders voted to approve a developer’s agreement for Phase 1 public improvements for the Woods at Cathedral Point.
The proposed development on the city’s south side would be located adjacent to the Ice Age Trail.
The plan proposes higher density housing with a mixture of single-family homes with some accessed by carriage lanes, as well as multi family or duplex units.
Veridian Homes, the developer and builder, indicated at previous council meetings that the homes would start in the $280,000 range, which alders have welcomed given the shortage of affordable housing in the city.