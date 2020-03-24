Construction near new high school to pick up
Traffic improvement construction work on West Verona Avenue could resume by this week.
An engineering report from the City of Verona sent to the Press March 19 tentatively stated that construction on the median of West Verona Avenue near the new Verona Area High School could start as early as the middle of the week of March 23. That work would result in the closure of the inside lanes of Verona Avenue.
The City of Verona is doing traffic improvements around the new high school site, which is scheduled to open for fall 2020, as a part of an agreement between the city and the district. In return for $4.5 million of road improvements near the high school site, including the building of a second access road, the district will hand over the current Sugar Creek Elementary School and New Century School buildings site to the city later this year.
Other work scheduled for later this spring near the high school site include concrete work on West End Circle, and water main and storm sewer placement along Wildcat Way and Stewart Woods Road before the roads are graded in the next month.
The bridge deck pouring for Military Ridge State Trail is also expected to start next week, although the trail will stay open on a temporary basis.
Additional trail closures will occur later this year when crews start to place concrete approach slabs and perform trail restoration.