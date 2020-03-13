The substitute teacher who was escorted off Badger Ridge Middle School grounds after allegedly touching students inappropriately has been charged with two felonies for the incident.
Dustin Schallert, 30, was charged Thursday, March 12, with first-degree sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under 16, both felonies, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His initial appearance on the charges was Thursday. The charges could carry a sentence of up to 100 years. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 19.
According to the criminal complaint filed at Dane County Circuit Court, he touched one student’s buttocks with an open palm Thursday, March 5, and another student’s breast in a different class Friday, March 6.
In the March 5 incident, he turned back toward the girl as he walked away and kept smiling, the complaint said. In the March 6 incident, it said, he touched the upper breast area of a female student after he came to sit by the student and her friend, scooting closer to her on a rolling chair.
BRMS principal Alan Buss sent out a statement to families Monday, March 9, stating that school administration immediately took action when students brought allegations of inappropriate touching. Within 15 minutes of the students reporting the behavior, school administrators escorted Schallert off of the property, the letter says.
“Mr. Schallert was also informed he would be removed from the substitute teaching list until further notice and that he was prohibited from being present at any VASD school or having contact with any VASD student,” the release said.
The letter also states that prior to March 6, the district hadn’t received any reports of concerning behavior from Schallert.
The student in the March 6 case told police that prior to being touched by Schallert, she noticed he had seemed unbalanced while walking around the classroom and that he was using objects around him to keep himself balanced. Schallert also stole a piece of gum from the student’s friend, grabbing the pack of gum out of the student’s pocket.
Other students also told police that on March 6, Schallert had pulled the hair of a student whose hood was up as he was trying to take it down for them, was braiding female students’ hair and started wearing the jacket of the victim, who at that point had left the room.
During the March 6 incident, the complaint reads, Schallert began touching the female student’s hair, twirling her ponytail around in his fingers, and then proceeded to move his open hand down her chest underneath her shirt toward her breast. The student later told police she felt her bra strap move as Schallert touched her, and said, “What the f***, stop,” to him.
According to the complaint, Schallert immediately removed his hand from underneath the student’s shirt, then put his hand back on the same location. At that point, the student left the room and reported the incident to the school office.