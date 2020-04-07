{child_kicker}City of Verona {/child_kicker}
Starting with the April 8 Plan Commission meeting, the city will begin holding regular government meetings again – this time using GoToMeeting teleconferencing software.
As COVID-19 has spread around the county and state in the last month, city staff closed most government buildings to the public, and canceled or postponed meetings.
City administrator Adam Sayre said staff will try out the software, with the possibility of switching platforms later, depending on how the technological aspect of the Plan Commission meeting goes.
Members of the public will be given information on how to access the meetings on the agendas available on the city’s website ci.verona.wi.us.
The meetings are currently only available for the public to listen to, and the public comment period has been removed from agendas, as it is not required by law, Sayre told the Press.
Sayre said that if anyone had comments on the meetings, they could email city staff or elected officials. Tentatively, he said, there will be a public hearing scheduled for the end of April when staff will work out the logistics of accepting comments during the remote meeting.
Sayre said the city would likely follow the example of Madison’s city government. It has been asking people who wish to speak at meetings to register ahead of time and then sending those people instructions on how to join their virtual meetings.
The Verona Common Council is scheduled to meet on April 13, with the current plan to use the same GoToMeeting teleconferencing software.