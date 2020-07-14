Up to 25 bars and restaurants will have access to $100,000 of grant funding from the City after the economic fallout from COVID-19 and limited capacity requirements.
The City of Verona Common Council unanimously approved funds for the Small Business COVID-19 Support Program at the Monday, July 13 meeting.
As of Monday, the updated Forward Dane plan, requires restaurants to operate at 25% capacity, while bars can only serve outside or provide carry out.
Applications for the grants are due 4 p.m. Monday, July 20 to city administrator Adam Sayre, then the applications will be reviewed by the Common Council at the following meeting on Monday, July 27.
Each applicant can receive up to $4,000.
There are 33 businesses classified as bars or restaurants in the City, but eight of them have already been awarded money through the first grant program, which awarded $200,000 worth of grants to 52 businesses at the May 11 council meeting.
Other requirements of the application include employing 25 or fewer people, less than $1 million in revenue in 2019 and demonstrate at least 25% reduction in revenues attributed to COVID-19.
Payroll, utilities and lease or mortgage payments are eligible expenses for the grant program.
The short application includes business information and requires the applicant to answer four questions such as, “describe the impact this grant will have in terms of employee retention, business continuation, and financial hardship mitigation,” and “how many employees have you laid-off, or furloughed due to COVID-19?”
For information on the grants visit ci.verona.wi.us.