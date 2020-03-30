Mayor
Luke Diaz
Bio:
Age: 38
Family: Cheryl (wife), Tristan (son)
Originally from: Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Lived in Verona since: 2012
Education: Bachelors in political science; history
Occupation: Quality and regulatory specialist/technical writer
Employer/job title: Gammex Inc; quality and regulatory specialist
Political experience: Verona Alder 2013-2018; Verona Mayor 2018-present day
Other notable affiliations:
Essay questions:
Why are you running for mayor/alder, and why should people vote for you?
I’m running to continue improving Verona. I’ve worked for responsible spending, increased transparency in city government, and reduced city borrowing. I supported the 2020 budget which cut the city property tax rate and increased essential services. I want Verona to be a great place to live for every Verona resident.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Maintaining our hometown feels even as we grow. As Verona grows, it’s important that we continue to support our essential city services, be sustainable, continue to promote our downtown, and build a variety of housing at a variety of price points.
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
The city needs to prioritize development that fits in with the character of our city, be sustainable, and have a well run city. As the current issue with COVID-19 shows, it’s highly important that the city is well run and able to do our part in a crisis. This means updating ordinances and city processes before a problem or even crisis occurs.
With Verona’s budget again expected to be tighter than in previous years, what services should the city prioritize?
The city should prioritize its core services, which include public safety services like police, fire, and EMS and services that support our quality of life like the Verona library, our park system, and the senior center. While budgets are tight, with responsible spending, we will maintain our quality services.
How should the city handle the development of the former Sugar Creek and New Century school land?
The city should select a project that is based around a public use and includes places to live, shop, and work. The project should also fit into the neighborhood and preserve the New Century School building.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing in the city?
The city needs to support a variety of different housing and be open to creative solutions. For example, I’d certainly support a well-designed affordable senior housing development. We should also support programs that help seniors stay in their homes.
What is the best thing about Verona?
The people. Ultimately, what makes Verona Hometown USA is the people. I’m happy to see people step up to support the BPNN, to support our schools, and to work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Whether it’s COVID-19 or whatever comes next, remember, we’re all in this together.
District 3 Alder
Kate Cronin
Age: 47
Family: Single
Originally from: Dubuque, Iowa
Lived in Verona since: 2002
Education: Master’s of Public Health, concentration in nutrition
Occupation: Health educator and research coordinator
Employer/job title: University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
Political experience: Completing first term as Verona Alder, member of Finance Committee, Library Board and EMS Commission
Other notable affiliations: Volunteer, Badger Prairie Needs Network
Essay questions:
Why are you running for mayor/alder, and why should people vote for you?
I feel that I have more to contribute through another term. I’ve contributed to the Finance Committee, co-drafting the city’s annual budget and the EMS Commission, whose members were responsible for negotiating the last union contract. Other committee assignments have given me a broad understanding of city services and residents' priorities.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
Managing Verona’s growth and affordable housing
What should be the city’s priorities for the next two years?
We have taken steps with the last budget to reduce Verona's debt burden and keep the city’s portion of property taxes level. I would like to see that continue, and I think Verona’s focus for the next two years will be around downtown redevelopment and managing our growth.
How should the city handle the development of the former Sugar Creek and New Century school land?
This is a fantastic opportunity for downtown redevelopment and I support the city’s directive when requesting proposals to envision the use of this space for both residential, commercial and community use and to maximize pedestrian activity thereby contributing to downtown’s vitality.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing in the city?
Affordable housing is an issue in Verona and I would like all families who would like to be able to make Verona their home. Inclusionary zoning, to incentivize developers to include affordable units in their building plans, and creation of a city-level housing trust fund to allow for partnerships with nonprofit and for-profit organizations who could apply for low or zero percent interest loans to build affordable housing units for current and future residents are both options worth consideration. The upcoming zoning ordinance rewrite is an excellent opportunity to explore these ideas.
District 2 Alder
Katie Kohl
Age: 40
Family: Husband (Peter), two daughters (Lily - 13 and Maecie - 9)
Originally from: Born in Ohio and moved to Iowa when I was 11. Have lived in Wisconsin for 20 years.
Lived in Verona since: 2009
Education: B.S. in biology, UW-Milwaukee. Certificates in forensic science, forensic toxicology, and death investigation, also from UW-Milwaukee.
Occupation: Senior Forensic Scientist - DNA Analyst
Employer/job title: Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory - Madison
Political experience: Have spent the past two years on Verona Common Council, Public Safety and Welfare Committee, Community Development Authority, and Senior Services Committee (have been the chair of this committee for the last year). Just got elected to the Plan Commission.
Other notable affiliations:
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing?
The lack of workforce housing in Verona is definitely a problem. I believe that we should be prioritizing this type of housing in order to make Verona a welcoming place to people of various socio-economic backgrounds, and to make sure our seniors have affordable options to continue to live in their own hometown as they age. We should be looking at different styles/types of developments that offer a variety of options, such as townhouse and condo-style living. We could also be offering incentives (like TIF) to developers who will provide workforce housing options. I attended the Dane County Housing Summit and learned a lot of valuable information on how to make this happen in our community.
How should the city handle the development of the Sugar Creek/New Century property?
This is near and dear to my heart, as both of my daughters have attended New Century, and I am on the Community Development Authority, actively working on this. The CDA worked with a student architecture firm out of UW-Milwaukee and presented several different options to the community. We got really good feedback from community members and developed key ideas that we wanted developers to use in their proposals. We would love to see public use of space, to include a possible community center, pool, and green space. Also, mixed use with retail and a possible maker space, and a variety of housing options. I think this could really be an anchoring point for our downtown and am really excited to see the proposals from developers!