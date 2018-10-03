Ten years ago, an alder jokingly commented that “a chicken coop in my backyard” would be too much to ask from the potential merger of the city and town of Verona.
Monday, a public hearing on a chicken-keeping ordinance showed Verona urbanites have gotten far more open to the idea.
The Plan Commission heard from only two people on the issue, one who owns chickens now and another who wished she could have had them when she moved here more than a decade ago. Commissioners then spent more time talking about procedural issues and notification rules than any questions about the idea itself or other parts of the ordinance before voting unanimously in favor of advancing it.
The Common Council will take up the ordinance next Monday, Oct. 8, after it makes another stop at the Public Safety committee, which had forwarded it to the commission a month ago.
The idea of keeping chickens came up more seriously in 2013, after more than half the council turned over as the result of a sweep election and a resulting resignation. At the time, several cities in the area, including Madison, having adopted ordinances allowing urban chicken-keeping.
But commissioner Mike Bare, an alder then, called that brief discussion at the Plan Commission “unproductive,” and indeed, nothing ever came of it.
In recent months, however, with a new mayor and a council that has once again turned over most of its membership in the past year, the idea of keeping chickens has spread quickly. Commissioner Beth Tucker Long told the Press after Monday’s meeting she and other people she knows pushed the issue earlier this year and worked on an ordinance.
One speaker, Debbie Laberge, said when she moved to Jefferson Street with her in-home daycare and found there was no ordinance, she was told she could get an exception as an “educational use” and was allowed to keep up to six hens, though city planning director Adam Sayre said he was unaware of that.
Laberge complimented the ordinance, though she pointed out with its across-the-board limit of four hens, she’d have one too many.
Most of the ordinance is boilerplate language, following the lead of several Dane County municipalities that have allowed the keeping of chickens since the county passed an ordinance covering all of its townships in 2012. Included is a state requirement to register (for free) any premises hosting chickens with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.
But one provision that stands out is a notification requirement, in which anyone intending to keep chickens must notify all adjacent property owners.
Long ran off a list of municipalities with chicken-keeping ordinances and said none had the notification requirement and neighbors couldn’t do anything about it, anyway.
“I don’t see why this needs to be different,” she said.
But commissioner Scott Manley disagreed, saying it could alert neighbors to deed restrictions preventing such activities on the property and could keep neighbors aware in case they are concerned about getting salmonella, as happened in a series of outbreaks linked to backyard chickens that was reported by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer.
Commissioner Patrick Lytle agreed with what he called “the good-neighbor step,” even while acknowledging it’s “totally out of line” with what’s required of dog owners.
“This has been approached very cautiously,” he said.
Nobody attempted to include a change in the notification requirement in the recommendation to the council, and the ordinance was forwarded without change.
The commission’s charge, technically, was reviewing the part of the ordinance that relates to requirements such as coops, chicken runs and fencing, and the Public Safety committee is expected to review the licensing rules Monday before forwarding it to the council.