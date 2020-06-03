What might be Verona’s best opportunity in decades to determine the future of its downtown is down to two developers.
The Community Development Authority’s recommendation for what company should develop the Sugar Creek Elementary School land is either McKenzie Apartments or Steve Brown Apartments.
After spending about an hour talking to and about four developers who made the initial cut, the group spent 10 minutes Tuesday, June 2, struggling to narrow its choice to forward two to the Common Council.
The council is expected to discuss the proposals at its Monday, June 8, meeting, but what’s next is uncertain. Alders could make a decision to favor one, continue the discussions or negotiate further with both. Since the CDA’s vote is a recommendation, the council could also pick one of the other developers, but the process was set up to give the CDA some say in the matter.
The 12.2 acre site, which the Verona Area School District will transfer to the city later this year, offers a rare opportunity to reshape part of downtown. The city government has already committed $4.5 million to acquire it and might be looking at committing several million dollars more in tax-increment financing.
Commissioners who liked McKenzie – which got four of seven first-place votes – cited owner John McKenzie’s experience and willingness to listen to neighbors, his idea to put a youth skilled trades program in the historic New Century School building and his plans for a six-lane or eight-lane community pool that many residents have clamored for over the past two or three decades.
One of the commissioners who ranked McKenzie first was Steve Rudolph, who has come full circle since McKenzie proposed an apartment complex across the street from his Harmony Hills home in 2011 and Rudolph protested with many of his neighbors at multiple city meetings.
Steve Brown – which is building Market No. 5 near the new high school and owns the apartments behind them – is actually teaming up with the Alexander Company. Alexander also has a development in Verona’s downtown, in the retail and residential areas that include and are behind Hop Haus and Verona Family Dental.
Their combined proposal garnered the other three first-place votes, and commissioners cited a comprehensive, connected vision of the site that enhances walkability and creative use of green space as well as their willingness to take the risk of putting retail shops along West Verona Avenue. The proposed restoration of the NCS building into a children’s museum also appeared to score points.
Commissioners generally agreed that they couldn’t go wrong with any of the four that had been narrowed from an original group of six.
“All the developers have shown they’re flexible; any of them could work,” Mayor Luke Diaz said.
Unlike the initial interview with the four developers, on May 18, which was carefully structured, the CDA held a mostly open discussion in which developers would respond to even at times compliment one another.
Each gave a brief summation, akin to a closing argument, and then took questions. CDA members asked about costs per unit, rental prices and what they believed would be the riskiest part of the project. Notably, both Steve Brown/Alexander representatives and McKenzie downplayed any risks in their proposals.
Commissioners at first tallied a proposal by Oshkosh-based Northpointe Development Corporation and Avante Properties as nearly tied with the other two, but after dismissing a suggestion to forward all three, they ranked their choices 1 and 2.
A proposal from Gorman and Company, based 10 miles away in Oregon, also did not make the final cut, and two other applicants, Missouri-based Green Tree and Middleton’s T. Wall Enterprises, were not invited to present.
Even after the council narrows its choice, any developer proposal would still have a long series of public meetings and working with staff to develop its proposals, which could still change significantly in cost, scope or design, and then need an agreement with the city to transfer and develop the property.
McKenzie plan
McKenzie’s plan focuses heavily on apartments, with 318 of them ranging from $1,000 monthly for studios to about $1,500 for two-bedroom in the market-rate units and 92 “affordable” units built by a partner, Stone House Development. It would also include the pool, a 0.7 acre park with a bandstand, a 4,000 square foot playground and a separate dog park.
McKenzie would acquire the property for $77,000, then would spend $3.2 million for the infrastructure, demolition and other costs, including $850,000 or $1 million for the pool, depending on whether it’s six lanes or eight.
Ald. Katie Kohl (Dist. 2) told the commission she has received countless calls from constituents who want an outdoor pool.
McKenzie, whose son, Jack, is the company’s construction manager, told commissioners he never spreads himself too thinly, always working on one project at a time and that he drives through every property every day, all of them on the west side of Dane County. He also boasted that his project requires less TIF, which he calculated at less than one-fourth of what Steve Brown requested.
“I trust you can all do the math,” he said. “Our proposal has more amenities and less TIF than the rest. If you were to boil it down to chicken soup, there would be more chicken in the pot.”
Steve Brown/Alexander
Steve Brown has a long history of managing and building apartments in downtown Madison, but it ventured into retail with Verona’s Market No. 5. It would team up with Alexander to build 236 apartments, including 104 they call affordable, plus 10,000 square feet of mixed use buildings – apartments above retail shops, such as are seen in many downtowns.
Unlike McKenzie, who didn’t see much of a market for either retail or three-bedroom apartments, Steve Brown and Alexander seemed confident both could thrive here.
“The only retail project that’s in Verona is ours, and we’re going to get this one done as well,” representative Dan Seely predicted.
Their apartments would be similarly priced, up to $2,000 for three bedrooms, and they plan to use the northeast corner of the development, where Alexander owns the existing house.
The development would feature a stage, playground and an open area called a great lawn that is listed as having a variety of potential uses – including a pool if the city wishes.
It had the highest request for TIF of all six developers interviewed, at $8.9 million, though representative Matt Meier cautioned it was a conservative, certain figure and about one-third of that is a “gap” that could be filled with tax credits and other sources.
“We wanted to give a worst-case scenario,” he said.