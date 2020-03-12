Badger Prairie Needs Network has canceled its twice-monthly free community meals.
The announcement, sent March 11, is to protect against exposure to COVID-19.
The cancellations are through an undetermined date in April, but that timeline could be extended, the announcement states. Staff at BPNN will re-evaluate the situation in April, and make further decisions at that time, the release states.
“After talking with meal staff, program leaders and board members, we made the determination that the most responsible thing we can do to protect our community is to close down the meal for a few weeks and then reassess,” Marcia Kasieta, BPNN’s executive director, wrote in the release. “There are a lot of concerns with bringing the populations we serve into crowded spaces.”
The meals typically take place every month on the first and third Saturday. Kasieta said in the release around 130 to 150 people attend the regular Saturday meal and several dozen more come to shop in the food pantry.
With limited building space, it is not possible to create social distancing between guests, the food pantry and meal website stated, adding that visitors to BPNN are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“Meal guests are mostly seniors, and it gets very crowded,” Kasieta said. “We do not want to put anyone at risk – especially since many of our regular diners have become good friends.”
BPNN is developing plans with its food donors to continue pantry operations to ensure emergency food assistance remains available to the 1,200 individuals who rely on nutritional assistance from BPNN each month, the announcement states.
“Thousands of local households depend on us for food assistance and we are 100% committed to fulfilling our mission to end hunger locally,” Kasieta said. “We are planning for emergency operations that both get food to those who need it and protect the health of the community.”