BPHCC receives high praise from survey, Dane County executive
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi visited the Badger Prairie Health Care Center to congratulate staff on the results of its latest survey Friday, Feb. 21.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Parisi announced BPHCC, located on the eastern edge of the city between Badger Prairie Needs Network and the county park, received high remarks from residents and family/guardians in its latest survey.
BPCC is a 120-bed licensed nursing home operated by the Dane County Department of Human Services, the release stated. It serves Dane County residents with behavioral, emotional, or psychiatric disorders that prevent them from living with their own families, community settings or in traditional nursing homes.
A Dane County news release states the purpose of the study was to measure resident and family/guardian satisfaction with the nursing home and its services, with the goal of using the input to ensure the facility provides quality services.
Overall, 92% of respondents rated Badger Prairie as “excellent,” and 95% of participants responded “definitely yes” to a question regarding whether they’d recommend the nursing home to a friend or family member,
Survey forms were mailed in October 2019 to residents of BPHCC who were legally competent to receive their own survey, or to their guardian for health care, the release stated.
Of the 117 surveys sent out, 62 were returned, the release states. More than 50 questions were asked in the survey, which focused on the topics of referral, the admission process, quality of care, the nursing team, recreational therapy programming and the facility at large.
The release stated respondents said they were well-informed about how health care was going with their resident (87% — definitely yes), they knew who to contact if they had any questions (94% — definitely yes), whether residents felt they were encouraged to speak up when they had a problem (87% — definitely yes), and their concerns were addressed in a timely way (88% — definitely yes).
When asked if they had peace of mind about the care the resident receives when they aren’t at the nursing home, 97% of participants responded “definitely yes,” the release stated.