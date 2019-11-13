The Town of Verona is in a tough spot – its levy isn’t increasing as much as its costs are.
It’s why town officials are going to ask the residents if the budget can overstep the levy by 2.5%, which equals around $28,000 of the $1.6 million proposed budget.
Many of the expenses the town is dealing with are due to increasing costs it doesn’t have much control over, said town planner and administrator Amanda Arnold. Those include fire service, set by the City of Verona, Fitch-Rona EMS, set by a three-municipality district, and senior services, set by the Village of Belleville.
“There are a lot of things we need to pay for, region-wide, to be a part of, and everything’s growing and changing, and so costs for our participation is going up,” she said.
Normally municipalities are not allowed to go over the levy limit, but because the town has fewer than 3,000 residents, the town is legally allowed to go exceed it with the approval of electors at its annual meeting, Arnold said.
The town will hold a public hearing on the 2020 budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Town Hall, 7669 County Hwy. PD, where registered voters who live within the town will be able to vote on the levy proposal.
A higher budget would not automatically mean a property owner’s taxes will go up. The town’s reassessment this year adjusted values on each property, and some will increase more than others. Tax bills will be sent out in December.
Town clerk/treasurer John Wright told the Press the town’s Financial Sustainability committee has been having discussions on how the town is going to deal with growth with limited resources.
Through budget workshop meetings throughout the year, the town made decisions to cut where it could and sacrificed other projects, Wright added.
“It was pretty obvious there would be difficult decisions to be made to keep the budget balanced,” he said.
In addition to regional costs increasing, the cost of road maintenance has gone up, as well, Arnold added, as the county’s continued growth has resulted in more traffic through the area.
“It’s not just taking care of a couple of rural roads anymore,” she said.
Other costs for the budget include investigating regional stormwater issues. The town will be looking at drainage issues on Sunset Drive and doing a watershed study on Goose Lake, located west of Fitchrona Road and south of Verona Road near the border of Fitchburg.
Runoff to the lake contributed to significant flooding in the area and has caused Fitchrona Road to close multiple times in the past two years from standing water.
“I think the flood in (summer 2018) really shook everyone up, and we (realized we) really needed to address this,” she said.
Arnold said the town is also looking to replace aging equipment, specifically a snow plow purchased in 2007, as well as building a fund to allow the town to be proactive for future equipment replacements.
Prior to this year, the town didn’t do much for future projections, but has since started looking ahead to anticipate upcoming expenses instead of constantly being reactive, Wright said.
There are also expenses such as bridges falling into disrepair and upcoming equipment purchases that won’t have an impact on this year’s budget, Arnold said, but are being looked at for future budgets, which are anticipated to continue to be tight.
“It’s beginning to make us see that we’re going to be facing some deficits and challenges in the upcoming years,” she said.